Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

Iconic Sufi singer, musician and qawwal Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was given the lifetime achievement award and honorary membership by the Arts Council Karachi at a ceremony on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Arts Council quoted Khan as saying, “I am honoured to be accepting this award by the Arts Council, a world-renowned institute of arts and culture. I cannot put my feelings into words for the honour bestowed on me.”

He added: “Anwar Maqsood is my mentor. He is the legend of words and stories. It is not less than an honour for me to speak in front of him. Ahmad Shah chose beautiful words for my introduction.”

Khan became the first Pakistani musician to have received this honour from the Arts Council Karachi. The award had earlier been given to Zia Mohyuddin, Anwer Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Amar Jaleel and Asad Muhammad Khan.

Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah said there was no grammar of love and music. “The greatest musicians of our time are present among us today; it’s an honour for everyone.” He said the combination of folk and classical music, which was created by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, was being maintained by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“There is an inverted river of music and melody which flowed upwards. It belongs to Abida Parveen and the river of melody flowed straight up and that belongs to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.” “We are proud to present the lifetime achievement award and lifetime membership of Arts Council to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in recognition of his massive achievements,” said Mohammad Ahmed Shah, president of the Arts Council.

He was accompanied by Culture Minister Shah, Anwer Maqsood, international producer Salman Ahmed and Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi. The Arts Council president demanded of the federal government to nominate the music legend for the Nishan-e-Imtiaz award.

Anwar Maqsood had an interesting conversation with Khan, and humorously said, “Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been singing for a long time, but it is surprising to give him this award at this age. He is still very young, and this award should be given to those who are involved in NAB cases.”

At the end of the ceremony, Khan sang “Mera Iman Pakistan,” and “Aaj Rang Hai”. He received a standing ovation from the audience. While singing, he remembered his co-performer the late Amjad Sabri.