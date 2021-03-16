KTH BoG members resign

PESHAWAR: Members of the Board of Governors of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), including its chairman resigned on Monday and the chief minister accepted their resignations, it was stated in a notification.

According to the notification, the BoG members including Dr Nadeem Alam, Shah Jehan Shah, Major General (retired) Mohammad Salahuddin Qasim, Dr Nadeem Khawar, chairman, and Prof Zafar Durrani resigned from their responsibilities of the board.