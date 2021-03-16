SU students present creative work during exhibition

SUKKUR: The students of Institute of Art & Design of Sindh University have portrayed their innovative works trying to highlight various socio-political issues, including gender discrimination, women empowerment and growing social aggression in the society at the Degree Show-2021 on Monday.

The event was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of University of Sindh, Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, and Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah. The works of the students from all three departments of the Institute of Art & Design, including fine arts, communication design and textile design, were put on display. The communication design department has presented the work of young artists, who screened a short film stressing discouragement of tension and anxiety, while another group of the same department demonstrated a mobile application that was designed to benefit the physically compromised students. The fine art department displayed work, including sculptures, printmaking, painting and miniature painting.

Speaking on the occasion, the vice-chancellor Prof Dr Kalhoro said the students’ works were remarkable and full of creativity. He said the teachers must try to attain HEC projects to engage their students, so the quality work may be recognized on the national level. Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism & Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said he was very happy to see the quality work done by the students, adding that the exhibition was of the world repute and highly commendable. He said the provincial government would provide all the required facilities to the students.