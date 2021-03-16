COAS advises officers, men to keep abreast of changing threats

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) visited troops of Lahore Corps in the field. The COAS was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation, interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards. COAS advised officers and men to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast of changing nature of threat.

General Bajwa said that professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges. Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied the COAS during the visit.