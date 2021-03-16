Rangers official martyred, several hurt in Karachi explosion

KARACHI: One Rangers personnel was martyred while 15 others, including two Rangers personnel and a policeman, were wounded following an IED explosion near their mobile in the Orangi Town neighbourhood of District West of Karachi on Monday evening.

The blast took place at one of the busiest streets in Orangi Town No5 mobile market, right next to the Rangers mobile, within the jurisdiction of Pirabad Police Station. It exploded with a big bang, leaving windowpanes of nearby buildings shattered, damaging four vehicles, including the Rangers mobile van and several pushcarts, besides causing casualties. The massive blast caused panic and fear among the citizens.

A large contingent of police and Rangers also reached the blast site and cordoned off the crime scene. The Edhi and Chhipa ambulances also reached there and shuttled the casualties to different hospitals, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The martyred Rangers personnel was identified as 42-year-old Roshan Ali, son of Khan Muhammad, while the injured personnel were identified as Hanif, son of Khushi, and Ejaz Ali. The other injured in the explosion included passersby and bystanders Yasir, Farhan, Nasir, Babu Khan, Sobar Hassan, Waqar, Ali, Yousuf and Nadeem. One official of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell, Yousuf, was also among the wounded, said the Sindh Police surgeon who put the number of injured at 15.

According to police investigators, the paramilitary personnel in the mobile were conducting snap checking in that area along with the police and were targetted "as they were returning after completing the assigned task”.

According to the preliminary analysis of the Bomb Disposal Squad, an IED was installed in a motorcycle, which went off when the Rangers mobile van was passing through the area. The police investigators acquired the CCTV footage and conducted geo-fencing of the area. Referring to the CCTV footage, the police investigators have claimed that two suspects parked the motorcycle at the spot, shortly before the explosion. “One of the suspects could be seen immediately leaving the area after parking the motorcycle, while the other was seen dispersing and removing the people from the spot till the Rangers mobile arrived at the spot." The police have also obtained the record of the motorcycle used in the incident, saying it was registered against a person who lives in Mujahid Colony. “The explosive material planted on the motorcycle also contained a large quantity of ball bearings,” police investigators explained. A Bomb Disposal Squad official said the bomb contained 4-5 kilogramme explosive.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, taking notice of the attack, directed Karachi commissioner to ensure immediate relief and medical assistance to the wounded and sought a detailed report of the incident. “An explosion near a Rangers mobile in Orangi Town Karachi is a matter of great concern. Immediate inquiry into this incident is essential. Medical aid should be provided to the injured. We realize their sacrifices for restoration of peace in Karachi,” he tweeted.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar also sought a detailed report from District West SSP about the incident. Karachi has witnessed several similar attacks on the law enforcement agencies, particularly Rangers, in the recent months.