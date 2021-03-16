Compromise needed to end N-deal deadlock, says Iran

BRUSSELS: Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday that now was the time for the United States to decide if it will "compromise" to break the deadlock to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Europeans are used to compromise. Iran and the United States are not. The Americans are used to imposing, and we are used to resisting," Mohammed Javad Zarif said during a videoconference with the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank. "So now is the time to decide.

Will we both compromise and go back to the JCPOA? Or will we go back to our own paths?" he said, using the initials for the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers. The deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been hanging by a thread since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions on Tehran.