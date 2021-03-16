National Karate postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

LAHORE: The National Karate Championship scheduled to be held from April 1 here has been postponed due to increasing corona cases. According to Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir, the championship last year could not be held last year due to corona virus and this time too he has been forced to make this decision.