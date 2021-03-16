close
Tue Mar 16, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

National Karate postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 16, 2021

LAHORE: The National Karate Championship scheduled to be held from April 1 here has been postponed due to increasing corona cases. According to Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir, the championship last year could not be held last year due to corona virus and this time too he has been forced to make this decision.

