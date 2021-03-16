Steps to check coronavirus spread stressed

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the speedy surge of COVID-19 patients in the country, particularly in Punjab, during this third wave of pandemic.

The number of active cases has jumped from 16,000 to 21,000 in just two weeks with the national positivity ratio rising to 6.2 percent. According to a press release issued here Monday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad observed that the situation was alarming and if we did not take appropriate steps for prevention situation could further deteriorate and the virus could spread to other cities and provinces.

Moreover, the new UK variant strain is prevalent in Punjab which is ridiculously more lethal and problematic. He thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for withdrawing its decision of relaxing corona related restrictions on PMA’s request. PMA demanded the government take immediate steps to check spread of coronavirus from one province to another, enforce the SOPs strictly all over Pakistan, closely monitor the people coming from abroad particularly from England and monitor all entry points of the country.

TBA office-bearers sworn in: AN oath-taking ceremony of newly elected cabinet of Lahore Tax Bar Association 2021-22 held here on Monday. Advocate Amir Umer took oath as President along with Vice-President Muhammad Yousaf Bilal, General Secretary Malik Muhammad Ali Awan and others. It is pertinent to mention that Lahore Tax Bar had unanimously elected unopposed Amir Umer Khan Advocate Supreme Court as President Yousuf Bilal as Vice-President Malik Muhammad Ali Awan as General Secretary, Chaudhry Rehmat Ali as Finance Secretary and Ehsan Saleem as Joint Secretary. The lawyers and members of the tax bar celebrated the historic victory of the new cabinet. Only one group nominated their candidature and won the election unopposed.