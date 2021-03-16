Suparco to monitor NHA network by satellite

Islamabad:National Highway Authority (NHA) & Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) signed an agreement on Monday at NHA, Headquarters under which National Highway Authority’s entire network will be monitored by using satellite technology, says a press release.

NHA Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum, Member Suparco Zafar Iqbal and senior officers of NHA, Suparco and Ministry of Communications were also present. NHA’s Member (Planning) Asim Amin and Director Commercial Suparco Brigadier (r) Tahir Islam signed the agreement.

Geographic Information System (GIS) and satellite technology provides advanced and powerful mechanisms to efficiently manage and integrate the numerous types of information necessary for the planning, design, construction, analysis, operation, maintenance and administration of transportation systems and facilities.

NHA and SUPARCO signed an agreement on March 15, 2021 in Islamabad for monitoring of its network using satellite technology along with the integration of artificial intelligence to support the efficient decision making.