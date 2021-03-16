‘Islamabad to be free of polythene bags soon’

Islamabad: Islamabad will soon be polythene bag free, setting an example for other cities to emulate, vowed representatives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration while addressing a webinar arranged to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day here Monday.

titled ‘Tackling Plastic Pollution,’ the webinar was organised by TheNetwork for Consumer Protection to focus on the experience of ICT in fighting plastics. Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Rana Waqas Anwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (East) Babar Sahib Din, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Human Rights Zulfiqar Ali Jhammat, and Coordinator of International Youth Council Sadham Zarjahan addressed the webinar.

Babar Sahib Din said, the ICT Administration, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment Protection Agency are working together to implement regulations regarding no polythene bags. He said, trade unions, the chamber of commerce, and manufacturers were taken on board right from the start. Moreover, no polythene bags awareness campaigns were conducted in Bhara Kau and other areas. He said, manufacturing of cloth and jute bags was promoted by the Ministry of Climate Change. “Many trade centers and wholesale businesses were inspected and violators fined. Special teams were formed in ICT to identify manufacturers of polythene bags. Tons of plastic bags were confiscated,” he shared.

Rana Waqas Anwar said, these regulations were made for the capital city and steps are being taken for implementation. He added that plastic and its use is dangerous and urged consumers to endure a little cost in order to save future generations from the bane of plastic pollution. He added that one of the most significant success stories is that polythene manufacturing plants have been closed in the capital city. He said, urban centers are strictly following guidelines.