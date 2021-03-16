Martyred cop laid to rest in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: Additional Station House Officer Niaz Muhammad , martyred in encounter with alleged narcotics smugglers in Khyber district, was laid to rest on Monday with state honours at his ancestral graveyard in Jamrud tehsil.

The funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Shakas, which was attended by Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan, DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz, DC Khyber Mansoor Arshad, sector commander Brig Shaukat Rana, MPAs Shafiq Sher and Bilawal Afridi, PTI leader Ameer Khan Afridi and a large number of local elders.

The CCPO and other civil and military officials saluted the coffin of the police martyr. Three sons of the late additional SHO, father and other relatives were also present on the occasion.

CCPO Abbas Ahsan met the bereaved family members expressed condolences on behalf of the police department. He told the bereaved family that they were with the family and would bring the killers to the justice. The CCPO said they would provide social, moral and financial support to the family of late Niaz Muhammad, who sacrificed his life for the country.Abbas Ahsan said the police force and all Pakistanis were proud of the martyrdom of Niaz Muhammad.