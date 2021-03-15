close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

Trade resumption sought at Mohmand border point

Our Correspondent
March 15, 2021

GHALLANAI: The elders and traders from Mohmand tribal district staged a protest here on Sunday to demand reopening of the Gosary Gursal gate at the Pak-Afghan border and resumption of the trade.

The protest was held at the Mian Mandi Bazaar of the Haleemzai Tehsil of the district.

Apart from Awami National Party (ANP) members, political workers from other parties, traders and shopkeepers took part in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the ANP Member Provincial Assembly from PK-103, Nisar Momand said the Gursal gate at the Gosari should be reopened for trade to put an end to the rising poverty in the tribal district.

