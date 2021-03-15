ISLAMABAD: The federal government has ordered inquiry into objectionable activities, which took place on the occasion of the ‘Aurat March’ as reported on social media in the federal capital on March 8.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that the government had ordered investigations into issue of raising blasphemous slogans and display of objectionable banners during the ‘Aurat March.’ “Pakistan is country of

Govt orders probe into ‘Aurat March’ objectionable activities faithful and no such activity in this part of the world can be allowed,” the minister said in a statement.

He said they were trying to reach facts into video and other content appeared on social media with regard to objectionable activity, which took place on the eve of ‘Aurat March’ on March 8. “Whosoever is involved in the activity will be exposed and punished according to the law,” he maintained.