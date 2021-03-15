close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

COAS awards prizes to winners of Golf Cup Championship

National

 
March 15, 2021

LAHORE: The President Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Golf Cup Championship concluded on Sunday at Lahore Defence Raya Golf and Country Club, says an ISPR press release.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was the chief guest in the concluding session of the tournament. The COAS appreciated the performance of players and awarded prizes to the winners. The COAS also inaugurated Raya Fairways.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander 4 Corps.

