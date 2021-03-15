close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
AFP
March 15, 2021

Thousands protest for gender equality in Australia

SYDNEY: Thousands protested in Australia’s Perth on Sunday, kicking off a nationwide campaign for gender equality as anger swells over rape accusations that have rocked the country’s halls of power.

The Western Australian city launched the #March4Justice with a packed rally where people chanted "enough is enough" and held up placards demanding action to address sexual violence against women, local media reported.

More than 40 protests will be held across the country on Monday, including outside Parliament House in Canberra, where the government has been roiled by sexual assault accusations in recent weeks.

