Azma slams PM Imran, NAB

LAHORE: A petition has been prepared against PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the directions of PM’s Adviser on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement Sunday. She said Shahzad Akbar came to Lahore Friday night and the next day a petition was filed against Maryam Nawaz by the NAB.

“Munshi says they have nothing to do with the NAB. Even after two and a half years ‘Imraniya Sultanate’ is still in fear of Maryam Nawaz,” she said, adding Imran has proved to be the most coward prime minister in country’s history.

She said it was shameful to threaten the daughters of opponents as a political revenge. Azma said Niazi sahib arrests and threats of jails do not make governments strong. Maryam has been jailed twice and wasn’t afraid of imprisonment whereas Imran Niazi was jailed for only two nights and he can’t even spend a week in jail. “Accountability drama has given nothing but humiliation and disgrace to the NAB.

Before the NAB chairman changes his mind, he is shown his old videos. The government is constantly blackmailing NAB chairman,” she claimed. Azma said from the Supreme Court and every court up to the high court has raised questions on the NAB’s modus operandi. However, surprisingly no judge has ever summoned the NAB chairman for fabricating false cases; she said and added that in every case, the NAB faced historical humiliation and disgrace. “Maryam is giving a tough time to the government and this is why the NAB is being used against her again,” Azma said and further added that Imran Niazi himself defamed the ISI while touring Iran and the United States and accused the Agency of supporting Taliban.

She questioned that who has asked Imran government to act as the interpreter of institutions? She said government’s run on performances and not by buttering and praising each other. She said Imran Khan, who claimed to take up the case of Kashmir at every forum had registered a treason case against the AJK prime minister. She said a treason case should be registered against Imran Khan for this. She further said the ‘treason card’ has become very old so now bring a new card in the market. She concluded that whenever Imran felt his government was in danger, he activated the NAB against the opposition.