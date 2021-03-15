close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 15, 2021

Dutch police use water cannon

World

AFP
March 15, 2021

The Hague: Dutch police used water cannon and mounted officers to clear anti-government protesters in The Hague Sunday, the day before three days of voting starts in national elections, AFP journalists said. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in a park in the centre of the city against Prime Minister Mark Rutte, with some also criticising the coronavirus restrictions his government has put in place.

Latest News

More From World