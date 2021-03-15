Two suspects arrested for robbing man of Rs5.9m

Two men who had allegedly injured a citizen during a mugging bid in Lyari were arrested on Sunday. The arrests were made by the Chakiwara police station. According to police, they first arrested one of the suspects during a raid conducted on Mirza Adam Khan Road.

He was identified as Pyar Ali, son of Abdur Rehman.District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said that during the initial course of interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that he along with his companion, Rashid, had shot and injured a citizen, Sajjad, in Gulistan Colony and also snatched Rs5,900,000 from him on March 4.

The officer added that on the information provided by Ali, police later arrested Rashid and recovered Rs200,000 from his possession. SSP Nawaz explained that police also recovered Rs5,493,000 from the house of Ali and so far they had recovered Rs569,3000 of the stolen amount. He added that police were also trying to trace other companions of the suspects and their criminal record was also being verified. Weapons seized from the suspectsâ€™ possession were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. Further investigations are under way.