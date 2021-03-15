close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Man kills wife

Islamabad

March 15, 2021

Rawalpindi: A woman was killed allegedly by her husband over a family dispute in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

Murad Khan, a resident of Dhoke Lalyal near Bilal Masjid quarreled with his wife Lailama, (20), over a family matter and beat her brutally who received injuries on neck and head.

She was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Later, the accused was handed over to Sadiqabad Police for further investigation. The body was handed over to the heirs after post-mortem.

