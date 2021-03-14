Dacoits gang held; snatched motorbikes and valuable recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Koral Police has arrested four persons involved in dacoities and recovered two motorbikes, mobile phones, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, on the special directions of DIG (operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has assigned task all zonal officers to crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity and street crime and accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, SP (Rural-zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Ulfat Arif including SHO Koral police station

Inspector Shams-Ul-Akber along with other officials which successfully busted four members’ dacoit gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Azmat Khan, Zahoor Khan, Baber Shah and Saif Ali.

Police team also recovered two motorbikes, 17 snatched mobile phone, cash and weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of the city.

Separate cases have been registered with the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance of Koral police teams and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.