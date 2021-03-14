Vaccination against typhoid wins praise

Islamabad : The students of Headstart School’s Kuri Campus appreciated health officials and workers over their vaccination against typhoid, a highly infectious bacterial infection that mainly affects children.

The vaccinators administered the typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) to the students aged three to 15 years during a visit to the campus.

The students appreciated the initiative and developed colourful thank you cards for vaccinators and senior health officials for protecting them from the infection, which can be fatal.

The teachers advocated vaccination of children for their protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, including typhoid.

They lauded the government for prioritising the children’s vaccination and urged it to ensure that all those at risk of being infected with typhoid get TCV.

Pakistan was the first country in the world to introduce TCV into its routine immunisation programme in 2019.

The second phase of vaccination against typhoid was launched lately in Islamabad Capital Territory and Punjab targeting around 12.7 million children.

Experts said TCV had proven to be a low-cost, highly efficient vaccine, which provided long-lasting immunity to infants older than nine months, children and adolescents.