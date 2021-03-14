Youth drama festival from tomorrow

Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will organise five days-long Youth Drama Festival 2021 from March 15.

Students of various colleges and universities will be competing and acting out stories using a combination of speech, gesture, music, dances, sound and spectacles. PNCA Director General Dr. Fouzia Saeed told that the PNCA Youth Drama Festival will be a wonderful five days of entertainment, showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the awards.