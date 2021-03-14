Faysal Bank Bags 5 Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmark Awards

Karachi: Faysal Bank Limited was honored with five Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmark (GDIB) Awards during a ceremony held recently in Karachi.

The awards were conferred to Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank, by Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, in the categories of Vision, Leadership, Structure, Recruitment and Development and Social Responsibility. Faysal Bank was ranked amongst the top 10 winners across all participating organizations and is the only Islamic Bank to win this coveted accolade.

Organized every year by the Diversity Hub HR Metrics and the Centre for Global Inclusion USA, GDIB awards serve to acknowledge and encourage organizations who showcase compliance with the values of Diversity and Inclusion, as set by GDIB standards, in their organizational policies for sustainable financial and social performance.

This recognition at the GDIB Awards 2021 is a testament to Faysal Bank’s constant commitment to inspiring a lasting change and creating an equitable world. Strategies ranging from gender diversity and disability inclusion to financial inclusion and health equity form the cornerstone of the Bank’s D&I initiatives that further reaffirm its efforts for a sustainable society.***