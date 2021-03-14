close
Sun Mar 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

LED raw material quota needed

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday demanded the Input Output Co-Efficient Organization (IOCO) to set a well-consulted criterion of the companies for quota allocation of the raw material for LED lightening industry.

IOCO Director General Ahmad Rauf said the stakeholders were of the view that criteria should be set, and documentation reduced so the process could be made easy. “Now raw material for LED lighting industry manufacturing is being allocated on annual basis. IOCO would soon open another office in Islamabad to facilitate the business community.”

IOCO could not fix the criteria for some particular companies. For this purpose, the desired companies would have to contact Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority and Engineering Development Board to get a certain criteria, he added.

Latest News

More From Business