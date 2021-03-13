Co-curricular activities banned in schools

LAHORE: The School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday issued a notification banning co-curricular activities (i.e. sports, etc) in public and private schools of all districts of Punjab. Earlier on March 8, the SED Punjab had banned co-curricular activities (i.e. sports, etc) in public and private schools of seven districts only. These districts were Lahore, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan as the Covid-19 positivity ratio was more than 20 cases in these districts. As per the notification, these restrictions are subject to resumption of normalcy of educational activities.