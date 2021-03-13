Women March slogans against ideology of Pakistan: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Slogans in the Women March were raised against the ideology and Constitution of Pakistan, said Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, special aide to prime minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

There is a need for a thorough investigation into some videos of the Women March. Endeavours are being made to keep check on misuse of the blasphemy law, he said.

Addressing the Pakistan Stability Conference held at the Cathedral Church here, Ashrafi said the minorities' role is imperative for the stability of Pakistan. He said Pakistan's Constitution is supreme and no one is above the law and Constitution. All Pakistanis must work together to make Pakistan a strong Islamic welfare state.

He said without electoral reforms, Pakistan's electoral system cannot be right. He said the Constitution of Pakistan is the protector of the rights given by Islam to women and minorities. The government has taken immediate action on the issues relating to underage marriages and forceful conversions. A letter has been dispatched to the Interior Ministry and the FIA to probe the videos of the Women March. The organizers of the Women March should not have allowed those who crossed the line of Pakistan's Constitution and law.

Ashrafi was accompanied by leading representatives of the minorities community and office-bearers of the Pakistan Ulema Council.