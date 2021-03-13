IGP condoles Dy IGP family members

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Friday visited the residence of late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Yameen Khan to express his deep grief and sorrow over his sad demise.

IGP met bereaved family members and offered fateha for the departed soul, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday. Regional Police officer Malakand Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and DPO Swat Dilawar Bangash also accompanied the IGP. The IGP prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of the deceased family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi paid glowing tributes to the services of late Muhammad Yameen Khan by saying that he was a thorough professional, brave and hardworking police officer.