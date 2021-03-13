Najibullah’s daughter urges Afghan politicians to unite for peace

KABUL: Heela Najibullah, the daughter of Afghanistan’s former president Dr. Najibullah Ahmadzai, has said that Afghan political leaders need to mobilize and deal with peace process from a united front.

She said that the Afghan government has no control over the peace process and that only the former mujahedeen leaders can provide an explanation about what the Taliban really want. “It should be clarified who supports the Taliban. The former mujahedeen should say it loud that who provoked them to opt for such a game to overturn the system,” she said.

But Abdul Basir Salangi, a senior adviser to the High Council for National Reconciliation said the demands of the Taliban and the mujahedeen were not similar. “There is a huge difference between the people’s democracy party’s government and this government,” Salangi said. “At that time, there was a demand to change the constitution and the system, now that the Taliban insist upon—it is clear where the Taliban live and what type of law and system they want.”

Speaking to Radio Nowruz, Heela Najibullah said the Taliban has no sovereignty while talking peace. “You will never have durable peace in Afghanistan if Afghan women do not raise their voice for peace,” she said.

Changing the current political system is one of the fundamental demands of the Taliban in the peace process. But the Afghan government has said that it will never compromise on the political system of the country in the talks with the Taliban.

“The achievements that the Afghan women have made in social and economic spheres in the last two decades and their participation in the political sector should be part of the peace process,” a women’s rights activist Negina Yari said.