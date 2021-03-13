Abducted sisters recovered

JHANG: Police Friday claimed to have recovered two sisters who were allegedly kidnapped by a cop the other day.According to district police spokesman Ali Abbas, both the sisters had been recovered and were handed over to their parents.Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab took a notice of the abduction of the sisters and sought a report from the Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO).Cop Nadeem Tahir and his accomplices had abducted the sisters over a marriage issue.