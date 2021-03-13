Rs9m robbery in Swabi

SWABI: Robbers snatched Rs9 million from a family at gunpoint in Shahmansoor Township in the jurisdiction of Zaida Police Station.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, the owner of the house, told reporters that six robbers armed with Kalashnikovs and pistols forced into his bungalow. He said his younger brother, Muhammad Ilyas, children and women were present at home at the time of the robbery.

The robbers had come in a new car. They made the inmates, including the women, his brother and children hostage in a room, and started searching the house for money and valuables. He said the robbers collected Rs64,00,000 in cash, 18 tolas of gold ornaments worth about Rs20,00,000, clothes, a laptop and various other things. A case was registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the township association members criticised the district police, saying that the force had failed to provide security to the residents.