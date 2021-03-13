Assets beyond means case: Court extends remand of Kh Asif till 26th

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday extended judicial remand of former foreign minister and PML-N leader Khwaja Asif till March 26 in money-laundering and assets beyond means.

Jail authorities didn’t produce Khawaja Asif before the court stating that the accused was admitted to Jinnah Hospital where his colonoscopy will be conducted. To which the judge remarked that for extension in judicial remand the presence of the accused is mandatory.

The judge further remarked that Khawaja Asif can travel to Islamabad for casting his vote but cannot attend the court. To which counsel for Khawaja Asif informed that his health got deteriorated while coming from Islamabad. He requested the court to grant one-time exemption from personal appearance, which was accepted. The court adjourned for March 26.