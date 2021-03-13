Concern over terrorism incidents

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has expressed concern over resurgence of incidents of terrorism and target killings, showing that enemies of the country are bent upon nullifying the success of Pakistani’s security institutions in drastically reducing the terror incidents in the recent past. In a statement on Friday, he said “The enemies of Pakistan, particularly India and USA are sinisterly annoyed by our accomplishments in curbing terrorism. Pillion riders have started to target the personnel of the law enforcement agencies in a new wave of terrorist attacks and bomb blasts. He said the evidence with state agencies clearly pointed to the fact that the spy agencies of India with the facilitation of local terrorist groups are behind the evil acts of terrorism.