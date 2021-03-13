Cheques of Rs180m distributed under Punjab Rozgar Scheme

LAHORE:The cheque distribution ceremony under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme was held here at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Friday in which loan cheques worth Rs 18 crore were distributed.

Secretary Industries & Commerce Wasif Khursheed, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and CEO Punjab Bank Zafar Masood distributed the cheques among the borrowers. Addressing the ceremony Secretary Industries & Commerce Wasif Khursheed congratulated the recipients and said that today is a very happy day that easy loans have been given under Punjab Rozgar Scheme.

The scheme will help in the promotion of industries, creation of job opportunities and the revival of business affected due to corona. He said that this scheme is a reflection of the vision of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab. He said that more such schemes would be introduced to improve the economy of Punjab.

MD PSIC Jamil Ahmed Jamil has said that Punjab Small Industries Corporation has disbursed interest-free revolving loans in collaboration with Akhuwat Organization. Easy loans of over Rs30 billion will be disbursed in the next five years which will provide employment to 1.6 million people and benefit 16000 SMEs. He said that business incubation centres were being set up in the province.

CEO Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood said that Punjab Rozgar Scheme will create new employment opportunities. This scheme covers men, women and transgender. Today loans worth Rs 18 crore are being distributed among 400 people under this scheme. Apart from the officers of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Bank of Punjab, people from various walks of life attended the ceremony.