PTI leadership greets Sanjrani

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leadership has congratulated Senator Sadiq Sanjrani over his victory in the election of Chairman Senate.

Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani for his historic victory and termed it a defeat of the PDM's narrative. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a statement issued on Friday congratulated Sanjrani and Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning the election as Chairman Senate. He said that now it would be easier for the PTI to legislate according to its vision.

Raja Basharat further said that this victory was in fact a defeat of the forces that stood in the way of pro-people legislation. "Now the destination of the new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan has come even closer," he added. Criticising the leadership of PML-N and PPP, he said that today those who rejected their own signed Charter of Democracy were facing the worst embarrassment in history. PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry in a statement also greeted Sadiq Sanjrani for his victory and stated that the opposition should accept that it had been defeated.