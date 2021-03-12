Two die, four injured in New Karachi explosion

Two people lost their lives while four others were injured in an explosion on Thursday night that took place within the New Karachi Industrial Area police limits.

The blast caused panic and fear in the locality as heavy contingents of law enforcers reached the explosion site and cordoned it off. Ambulances of welfare organisations also reached there and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

One of the deceased persons was identified as 27-year-old Sufiyan, son of Raees Ahmed, while the other deceased is yet to be identified. The injured persons included Nasir Gul, 28, Imam Ali, 25, Ali Salamat, 24, and Yaqoob Hussain, 28. Two of them were said to be in a critical state. Quoting initial investigations, police said the explosion took place near Bashir Chowk, Khamiso Goth, in New Karachi.

Experts of the bomb disposal squad were called at the explosion site to determine the cause of the explosion. The initial report said the explosion apparently occurred due to accumulation of inflammable gases in the nearby nullah. Further investigations are under way.