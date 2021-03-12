SBBWU arranges activities to mark Int’l Women’s Day

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU) arranged daylong activities to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

Rector, National Academy of Higher Education, Prof Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly Ayesha Bano was present on the occasion.

The ceremony started with a tree plantation by the guests under the university’s tree plantation drive followed by cake cutting ceremony.

Certificates and cash prizes were awarded to the members of ‘University Reopening Steering and Technical Committee’ members in recognition for their services provided for gradual reopening of the university during COVID-19.

Certificates were also awarded to the student winners of the quiz and debate competitions.

The students of the Department of Computer Science were also awarded certificates for bagging five projects in the US Consultant Project “KIEDO” each worth Rs 50,000.

Two memoranda of understanding were also signed between the Department of Computer Science, SBBWU and Sehat Kahani, a non-governmental organisation under which a centre will be established on the university campus.

The other MoU was signed with ‘Demo and Tech Valley’ under a project “Women Empowerment through Digital Skills” to employ 3,000 women in seven divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and train them on digital skills.

The university will be a partner in training in the digital economy under the KP Youth Employment Programme, a project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

During this phase, 114 students from different departments of the university will be trained.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shaheen Sardar Ali said men and women should treat each other with respect as Women’s Day was the day of honour not of discrimination.

SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana said women provide education and training to the entire society.

She said the university provides all possible opportunities to women for success and development.