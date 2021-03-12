Lecture for law students at MIUC

Islamabad : Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai visited Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) Law, for an exclusive guest lecture on the topic ‘Students’ journey to the legal profession and the judicial forum,’ says a press release.

He gave an enthralling speech on the importance of education in Islam, quoting Holy Prophet’s example and strive for education, to the distinction between obtaining a degree and getting an education in today’s world. He gave an in-depth insight to legal education and the prestige that the legal profession holds anywhere in the world. Furthermore, he advice students who wish to peruse a career in the judiciary, and students were enthusiastic in following in his exemplary footsteps, and engaged in an interactive Q & A session after the lecture.

The chief justice also remarked on MIUC educational services and commended CEO Walid Mushtaq’s role is reforming education in Pakistan. In his closing remarks he added that he would like to Metropolitan International United College (MIUC) and Roots International schools and Colleges operating in his native Balochistan and bring quality education to the great province and pride of Pakistan. CEO RIS & MIUC added “I am really impressed by the vision and knowledge of honorable chief justice.” His inspiring session to new generation and law students will give them direction in their personal and professional life to follow righteous path. He said: “I as an educationist not only provide quality education but also strive to inculcate moral values in young generation, which will ultimate contribute to the success of the nation.”