PTI’s last plan also failed: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Wednesday said after the issuance of notification of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as elected senator, the last plan of the PTI has failed and now the PTI will not be able to run away from the election.

He made these remarks while felicitating Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on his notification as senator. Meanwhile, Bilawal visited Member National Assembly Amir Ali Shah Jillani who met an accident two days ago.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed for Amir Ali Shah’s early recovery. Earlier, the PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari pointed out that the first part of their petition, related to the Ali Haider Gilani video, has been held maintainable.

“If you and your son are issued notices and you are asked to explain whether you used corrupt practices and stole votes, you have already lost,” said Maleeka Bokhari about Gilani. She insisted, “Take yourself out of the race for the PDM’s candidate for Senate election. He no longer has moral justification to contest the Senate chairman election.”

She said a question mark had been raised over Gilani’s claim to be ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ (truthful and honest). PTI’s Farrukh Habib said the Election Commission had seen Ali Haider Gilani’s video and issued notices relating to it and “this means the ECP has seen PTI’s evidence and there is credibility in them.”

The PTI’s Aliya Hamza Malik wondered why the PDM’s slogan of ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ was not being implemented upon by the opposition parties when it came to the Senate elections and she added that they had used money to influence the results.