Cavani ‘proud’ to wear Man Utd shirt after father’s talk of exit

LONDON: Edinson Cavani said he is proud to wear the Manchester United shirt after his father claimed the Uruguay striker was unhappy in England and wanted to finish his career in South America.

Luis Cavani told media in Argentina on Tuesday that the 34-year-old star was eyeing a possible move to Boca Juniors later this year.

"(Edinson) today does not feel comfortable where he is," Luis Cavani told Argentine television channel TyC Sports. "He has been thinking for more than two years that he wants to be closer to the family."

Luis Cavani said his son was also unhappy with his treatment by English football authorities over his suspension earlier this season for using a racial term in a social media post.

The striker was banned for three games after an exchange on Instagram in which he addressed a friend, Pablo Fernandez, using the commonly used Spanish term "negrito" (small black person).

Although a disciplinary panel found Cavani had not intended to cause offence with the remark, he was still sanctioned -- triggering an outcry in Uruguay.