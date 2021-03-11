PCB mulls sending white-ball squad to SA for ODIs, T20s

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is mulling the options to send white-ball playing squad to South Africa for one-dayers and T20 cricket that will later visit Zimbabwe for the limited-overs cricket.

The national team is scheduled to play limited-overs matches only in South Africa and the start of the Zimbabwe tour will also see the same contest.

Doubts, however, are still there whether the Test series against Zimbabwe will go ahead as planned or some adjustments will be made.

The sources in the PCB said that efforts were on to readjust the remaining 20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches during this period.

‘The News’ has learnt that negotiations with the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) were underway in this regard.

“Though it is always difficult to readjust international tours, still efforts are on to make some adjustments enabling the PCB to organise remaining matches of the PSL before start of the Indian Premier League.”

Now when India and New Zealand have already made it to the Test Championship final, adjustments with Zimbabwe could be made easily.

“The white-ball cricket tour to both countries is possible as the squad is to leave on the scheduled dates to play one-day and T20 games in South Africa and then limited-overs series in Zimbabwe. The Test series could also be readjusted for some later dates provided that both the boards agree to the proposal.

“To hold the PSL’s remaining matches, you need at least two-week time. Holding 20 matches is only possible before the IPL engagements if we skip the Test series in Zimbabwe.”

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is likely to take up the Test series postponement issue with the ZC.

“It will be up to both the boards to agree or disagree to the proposal. Pakistan may assure the ZC that a full-fledged Test series will replace the one scheduled for next month.”

The source added that it had been decided to send the limited-overs team to South Africa first.

“All depends on the negotiations with ZC. The team for South Africa’s limited-overs series will be named first.”