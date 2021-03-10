Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2.609 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 26th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of training laboratory at Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.532 billion, construction of flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City (Revised) at the cost of Rs741.544 million, construction of flyover on GT Road Gujranwala at Aziz Cross Gujranwala (Revised PC-II) and integrated master plan of Cholistan (PC-II) at the cost of Rs42.110 million.