‘Respect for women important in civilised society’

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur- Rehman on Tuesday said women police personnel were being encouraged in every department of the force so that they could perform their duties with efficacy and professional manner.

“No nation can prosper unless its people show respect for women,” the IG remarked while addressing an event here at Central Police Office in connection with International Women’s Day.

He underscored the need to honor women dignity to resolve social issues.

IG said the role of media was imperative for improving social and moral attitudes of the masses. He urged the police force to resolve women issues on priority basis to make them feel safe in the society.

Later, a shooting competition was also arranged for the female cops.

The IG distributed commendation certificates and shields among those participants who performed well during the competition.

DIG headquarters Kamran Aadil, SSP headquarters, SDPO Kohsar, Amna Baig, ASP traffic Ayesha Gul and other female police officers also graced the occasion.