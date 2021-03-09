Corona kills 22 more

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of the total active Covid-19 recorded cases are 18,415 with 1,592 more people have tested positive for the virus and 1,038 people have recovered during the 24 hours.

Reports said as many as twenty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, who were under treatment in various hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions, including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 36 percent. The maximum oxygen beds, alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the Covid patients, was also occupied in four major regions, including Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, Islamabad 31 percent and Multan 29 percent. Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-19 patient was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.