Court adjourns hearing against Zardari till 15th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing till March 15 on the Thatha Water Supply Scheme reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan adjourned the hearing of the reference connected with the fake accounts scam without further proceedings due to lawyers’ strike.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Zardari, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Nadeem Bhutto on their lawyers’ request. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and a prosecution witness appeared before the court.

Meanwhile, an employee of Zardari associated with the Zardari House Islamabad, Amjad Ikhlaq, approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the NAB’s call-up notice through his lawyer Farouk H Naek. The petitioner stated that he had no connection with any transaction of fake bank accounts and the NAB call-up notice for March 12 was baseless. Previously, the notice was served on him for February 17, but he sought time from the NAB due to sickness. He was again served the call-up notice for March 12. He prayed to the court to stop NAB action against him and grant him post-arrest bail in the matter.