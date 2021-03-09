One million trees to be planted along Ghazi Barotha Canal

Islamabad: The climate change ministry has prepared a mega project to plant one million trees on both sides of 50 kilometer long Ghazi Barotha Canal under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the official data provided by the ministry, the project has also been discussed and approved by both the federal ministry for water resources and the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and it would be completed in next three years. “The climate change ministry presented details of the project to the Wapda and the ministry of water resources and after holding few sessions both of them gave their nod for this mega project,” the data said. It said the ministry would provide the financial resources and expertise to execute this project and it would also involve the local community to ensure survival of these plants. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said “The project to plant trees on both sides of the Ghazi Barotha Canal is quite ambitious and we need the support of the local community to achieve desired results.” “We will prepare ten sports facilities for the youth of this area and in return they will carry out surveillance on regular basis and help protect plants from timber mafia,” he said.

He said: “First of all we discussed the details of the project with the ministry of water resources and Wapda and both of them responded quite positively and assured their full cooperation in this respect.”

Malik Amin Aslam said Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project is a flagship programme of the present government to expand green areas and enhance tree cover across the country.