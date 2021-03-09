Women are an integral part of every society: Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and PPP senior leader Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has paid rich tribute to Pakistani women on International Women’s Day and said that women are an integral part of every society and no nation can progress without active participation of women.

“I pay tribute to Pakistani women for their struggle and distinctive performance in various fields,” he said in a statement on Monday. He said that our women are not only playing key role in every field but also bringing good name to Pakistan and making us proud by their distinctive achievements at international level.