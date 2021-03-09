Funeral prayers of martyred SHO offered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of martyred police officer Inspector Imran Abbas offered here at Police Lines on Monday. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, District and Sessions Judge, Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, Regional Police Officer, City Police Officer and several other high ranking officers offered funeral prayer of Imran Abbas. Later he was laid to rest at Army Graveyard, Racecourse.