Role of women for promoting peace highlighted

Islamabad: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Monday said the women writers had played an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the country.

"We need to give women equal opportunities like men so that they could a full role in all walks of life," she told the 'Ahl-e-Qalam Women's Seminar' organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The event was presided over by Parveen Tahir. Wajiha Qamar was the chief guest. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari from U.K was the guest of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, gave the welcome address. Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr. Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid and Manila Nadeem expressed their views. The seminar was moderated by Noureen Talat Aruba. Later, a mushaira of Pakistani languages was held in which poetess representing Pakistani languages presented their poetry. Mushaira was moderated by Durr-e-Shehwar Tawseef.

Wajiha Qamar said women are doing their part for the betterment of society through literature. With their further encouragement, they will be able to show off their talents with more enthusiasm. "Our government attaches great importance to women writers. With full representation of women in various walks of life, we can become a dignified nation in the world. On the occasion of International Women's Day, I congratulate all the women writers and wish them success."

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, said that our women writers have expanded and enriched our collective poetry and literature. Later, a poetry recital of Pakistani languages was held. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari said that no society can be formed without women. Women play an important role in improving society. Dr. Sofia Yousuf said that women must be given equal rights against the idea of male supremacy.