Women deserve great respect, says Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Paying tribute to the women on International Women’s Day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the Pakistani women contributed immensely for the glory and honour of the nation “and they deserve our immense respect and gratitude”.

In a tweet shared by Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Army chief said they (women) were also at the forefront against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity,” Gen Bajwa said. This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8th March) was “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”, and celebrated with regard to the tremendous efforts made by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.