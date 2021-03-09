Steps taken to empower women: ACS

LAHORE:Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari attended a function organised by the Women Development Department on the International Women's Day. The chief guest of the function was Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana.

The event featured a panel discussion on equal opportunities for women and achieving an equal future in the COVID-19 World. Tariq Niazi, Secretary Punjab Status on Women, Sehar Bandial Advocate High Court and DG Punjab Safe City Authorities Kamran Khan also expressed their views in the panel. While expressing her views Additional Chief Secretary Irum Bukhari said that the present government has taken several steps to empower women. Currently, a large number of women officers are appointed on administrative positions, which is a testament to the government's policies to empower women.

On the special direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, women have been made part of institutions at the policy-making level. Being the Secretary of Women Development Department in past I have an honour to pass sixty-six bills in a single day from the Punjab Assembly for the welfare of women, ranging from participation in policy making to protection in the workplace, she added.

Addressing the ceremony, she said an ombudsperson office was also established to protect women from harassment in the workplace. The role of women is very important for economic stability in Pakistan as only socially balanced societies are always moving towards development.

She said: "I want to convey my message not only to women but also to men that this day is not a day to bash men. Men also contributed to the development of women in the role of brother, the father, the husband and the son”.

EXHIBITION: Lahore Arts Council organised an exhibition to mark International Women’s Day here on Monday. International Women’s Day is a day to appreciate all efforts and achievements of women. In this regard, the Lahore Arts Council organised a spectacular exhibition of its kind titled ‘Wajood-e-Zan Kamal-e-Fan’ to pay tribute to women across the country on International Women's Day at Alhamra. Women belonging to art and culture of Pakistan were paid homage through a photo exhibition. On occasion, Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi welcomed all the event participants and said this exhibition symbolises hard work, dedication and constructive spirit for the coming generations.

Our women have played a pivotal role in shaping good traditions and values, she added. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, Dr Aslam Dogar, said the purpose of the exhibition is to pay tribute to women's role, talent, and skills in every field. "Our women are not behind in any field; every day we see our women, whether in education or skills, making a new history. I greet women today, not just in the country, but all over the world, and this year's theme ‘Choose the Challenge’ is an indication that if women want, they can do anything,” Dr Aslam Dogar said.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said Alhamra is providing ample opportunities for future artists. He stated the exhibition is being held to acknowledge women’s services in society. The exhibition featured photographs of 60 women who have made significant contributions to arts and culture. The show will continue till March 10.